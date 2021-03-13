Seguin family picking up the pieces after losing everything in fire

SEGUIN – A family who managed to escape as flames consumed their farm home is picking up the pieces and working to move forward after losing everything.

Homeowner Brianna Pettinger said the fire started around 9 a.m. Tuesday at her home in the 1700 block of Link Road.

The fire destroyed all the family’s belongings to the ground, including their vehicle, a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe parked behind the home.

“I woke up. I was on the phone with my friend. We weren’t even on the phone five or 10 minutes when I realized the house was on fire,” Pettinger said.

She said her 12-year-old son, Jayden, was a hero during the fire and rescued her 9-month old baby, 9-year-old son and the family pet.

“It’s kind of crazy because, at 27, my 12-year-old son handled this better than I did, Pettinger said.

The rural area presented some challenges in extinguishing the fire. Pettinger said the nearest fire hydrant is over a mile away.

Fire crews arrived hauling in water in tanks to put out the flames, Pettinger said. She said crews from Seguin, Geronimo and York Creek assisted.

“You know you take risks -- when you live out in the country and things like that -- that’s just kind of the territory that comes with it,” Pettinger said.

Pettinger said everything that was lost can be replaced, and she was grateful that everyone made it out alive. She and her family welcome any donations, which can be dropped off at the Seguin Storage on Kingsbury Street in Seguin during regular business hours.

The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage remain under investigation.