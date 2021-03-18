SAPD: 4 people hospitalized, 1 in critical condition after 2-vehicle crash on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – Four people were taken to an area hospital following a two-vehicle crash on the city’s Northwest Side early Thursday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash happened just after midnight in the 7200 block of Wurzbach Road, not far from Babcock Road and the Medical Center area.

According to police, a red sedan was pulling out of a McDonald’s restaurant or a Shell gas station when it was t-boned by a white sport utility vehicle.

Police said when emergency crews arrived they had to cut the door off the SUV to pull out the three people inside.

SAPD said one person is in critical condition, two are in serious condition and one other person has a leg injury. They were all taken to the hospital. None have been identified.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

Investigators say they have not yet determined if alcohol played a factor in the crash.