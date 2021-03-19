NCAA women’s committee to address alleged disparities from men’s tournament

SAN ANTONIO – The NCAA is addressing alleged disparities between the women’s and men’s Division I tournaments being held in the state of Indiana and across the San Antonio area.

Lynn Holzman, NCAA vice president of women’s basketball, and Nina King, chair of the women’s basketball committee, will hold a press conference on Friday. The 2021 Women’s NCAA Tournament is being hosted by the San Antonio Region.

Allegations surfaced that the men’s teams, who are in Indiana, are being treated better than the women’s teams. University of Oregon forward Sedona Prince posted a video on Twitter she said demonstrated the differences between the women’s and men’s teams.

Let me put it on Twitter too cause this needs the attention pic.twitter.com/t0DWKL2YHR — Sedona Prince (@sedonaprince_) March 19, 2021

The Athletic also reported that several coaches and players with women’s teams believe the NCAA did not do enough to accommodate the children of staff and coaches traveling to San Antonio.