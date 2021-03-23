Severe thunderstorm watch until 4 a.m.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for the counties in YELLOW until 4 AM Tuesday. If a storm develops in this area, it could be capable of producing hail and gusty winds.

Severe storms in the Hill Country capable of producing quarter sized hail and 60 mph wind gusts are moving southeast. Severe thunderstorm WARNINGS are in effect for parts of Real, Bandera, Kerr, and Kendall Counties. If you’re in a warning, stay inside and away from windows.

As these storms continue to move southeast, we’ll continue to monitor them. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the counties in yellow until 4 a.m. Tuesday. ~ KSAT Meteorologist Sarah Spivey

----------

Click HERE for more from KSAT’s meteorologist, the latest forecast, warnings and watches and interactive radar

Download the KSAT 12 Weather app on your smartphone for the latest weather updates.

Click to download on iPhone OR click to download on an Android phone.

Ad

Want to share what you’re seeing with KSAT12′s meteorologists? Submit photos and videos here, and your submission may get featured on KSAT.com or on air.

Stick with KSAT 12 News, your Weather Authority for the latest weather updates.

Latest watches/warnings from the National Weather Service

-------