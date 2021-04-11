Community prays for congregation after East Side church destroyed by fire

San Antonio – Community churchgoers are praying for the pastor of an East Side church that was destroyed by a fire before collapsing.

The Huntleigh Park Baptist Church had a major impact on the East Side.

“My experience with the church was that we were good friends and would fellowship with them,” said James Ussery, a deacon of a Seguin church.

“I am just hoping and praying they rebound from this because this church is very historic to the community too. Without churches like this, the community goes down, so we need to continue to strive to life up this congregation and the community through church.”

Carl Thomas is a theology student with the church. He said he was in shock when he heard the news.

“The first thing that went through my mind was, ‘Oh my gosh,’” said Thomas. “Where will I go to school to continue my education now? They are such great professors there. They taught me a lot of things that I didn’t know about theology.”

They said they can only pray that the church rebuilds from here.

“This is a part of life,” Ussery said. “Sometimes that is what we have to do in order to endure is to start over and rebuild again. Keep going and don’t turn around. Keep your head up and pray that God will help you to succeed.”

“Just stay encouraged,” Thomas said. “Don’t let this be a setback of what God has for you. I truly believe a setback is set up for a comeback in Christ.”

