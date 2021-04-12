3 homes destroyed, 9 vehicles damaged by massive fire in Atascosa County, fire marshal’s office says

SOMERSET, Texas – A massive fire in Atascosa County has destroyed multiple homes and damaged several vehicles late Sunday night.

The fire was called in around 9 p.m. in a neighborhood near FM 476 and J and M Lane, just south of Somerset.

According to the Atascosa Fire Mashal’s Office, a total of four houses and nine vehicles were damaged by a fire that was caused by an unauthorized burn.

The estimated damage by the fire is still unclear, but three homes have since been deemed a total loss, the marshal’s office said.

Fire crews from Devine, Lytle, JBSA-Lackland, Windcrest, Atascosa and Bexar County all answered the call.

No injuries were reported. At this time, it is not known if the people behind the burn will face any charges.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT12 both online and on-air for more information.