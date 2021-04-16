7 men arrested in prostitution sting operation in Hays County

Seven men were arrested in connection with a prostitution sting operation in Hays County.

SAN MARCOS, Texas – Seven men were arrested in a sting operation that targeted people trying to sexually exploit and victimize minors for a fee.

According to the Hays County Sheriff’s Office, officers posed as females under the age of 18 and began to communicate with suspects through various websites known to be used to solicit sexual acts.

On April 1, three men arranged to meet a person who they believed was a 15-year-old female, officials said. The men, Andres Ivan Carrion Guevera, 38, of Minnesota, Todd Matthew Strine, 46, of New Braunfels and Abel Barcenas Suarez, 33, of New Braunfels were arrested on a charge of prostitution/solicit person under the age of 18.

The following day, four other men also tried to meet with someone they believed was a 15-year-old girl, officials said. The suspects, Fabian Jefferson, 50, of Kyle, Ricardo Costilla Jr, 24, of Austin, Richard Guerrero Morales, 52, of San Marcos, and Jacob Hiley Pell, 18, of Cedar Park, were also arrested on a charge of prostitution/solicit person under the age of 18.

Other agencies involved in the operation were the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division, Texas Highway Patrol Division, the San Marcos Police Department and the Hays County District Attorney’s Office.