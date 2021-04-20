BCSO makes arrest in domestic violence incident that led to standoff in north Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of domestic violence and a four-hour standoff with Bexar County Sheriff’s deputies on Monday was arrested on a felony family violence charge on Tuesday, BCSO officials confirmed.

Travis Montgomery Thompson, 31, is charged with Assault Family Violence- 2nd Offense, 3rd-degree felony.

Thompson was taken into custody by the BCSO Fugitive Apprehension Unit outside of his home in the 5600 block of Southern Oaks without incident, officials said.

BCSO officials said they were called out to investigate a domestic violence incident at the home in the Wortham Oaks neighborhood near Evans Road just before 1 p.m. on Monday.

When they arrived, a woman said she had been assaulted by a man who was still inside the home. The woman was transported to North Central Baptist Hospital for treatment.

Investigators tried to contact him through a P.A. system and were eventually able to make phone contact. They learned he was inside with two young children, ages one and three.

BCSO officials said the man did not threaten the children or law enforcement during the incident, and at one point, he came outside with the children so deputies could see that they were OK.

Investigators decided to leave the scene after more than four hours without making an arrest.

BCSO officials said the decision was made in an attempt to further deescalate the situation.

Thompson is now being held in the Bexar County Jail.