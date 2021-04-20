Coronavirus update San Antonio, April 20: Metro Health reports 394 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

TOPSHOT - Restaurants are empty on the river walk on April 1, 2020 in downtown San Antonio, Texas, during a stay at home order amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. - The US death toll from the coronavirus pandemic topped 5,000 late on April 1, according to a running tally from Johns Hopkins University. (Photo by Mark Felix / AFP) (Photo by MARK FELIX/AFP /AFP via Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District reported 214,071 total COVID-19 cases and 3,324 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 394 new cases as of Tuesday. One new death was reported today.

The total count includes 1,680 backlogged cases.

Metro Health also reported that 237 patients are hospitalized, 82 are in the intensive care unit and 35 are on ventilators. There are 9% of staffed beds available and 72% of ventilators available.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reports 706,686 people have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 447,886 are fully vaccinated in Bexar County.

