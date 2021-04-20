Coronavirus update San Antonio, April 20: Metro Health reports 394 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District reported 214,071 total COVID-19 cases and 3,324 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 394 new cases as of Tuesday. One new death was reported today.
The total count includes 1,680 backlogged cases.
Metro Health also reported that 237 patients are hospitalized, 82 are in the intensive care unit and 35 are on ventilators. There are 9% of staffed beds available and 72% of ventilators available.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reports 706,686 people have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 447,886 are fully vaccinated in Bexar County.
