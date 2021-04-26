Treating violence like an infectious disease, SA program intervenes during conflict to stop retaliatory shootings

SAN ANTONIO – Treating violence like an infectious disease is a non-traditional way of approaching gun violence prevention, but it’s working in cities all over the world, including in San Antonio.

San Antonio Metro Health’s Stand Up SA violence prevention program started in 2015. It was the first in Texas to adopt the evidence-based model, and now other cities are seeing its success and consulting with Metro Health about how to start their own versions.

The model aims to reduce the occurrence of violence through three key strategic components:

Interrupting the direct transmission and spread of violence; Identifying and changing the mindset of potential perpetrators; and, Changing community norms regarding violence.

It’s been so successful, the program was just able to double its staff and resources at the end of 2020.

Program leaders have said that success has been all thanks to the employees who have their own personal experiences with violence in San Antonio neighborhoods. Those unsung heroes understand the streets, the root of the violence, and believe change is possible.

Ad

“I was suicidal. That’s one of the reasons I started gang banging. I didn’t care. I was like, nobody cares about me,” said Terry Hubbard, who grew up in San Antonio without a father, in the care of an overwhelmed mother, and then an aunt looking after 13 children.

“When I started changing my life around, my son had got shot,” Hubbard said. “I sat my kids down and talked to them and let them know I was raising them wrong.”

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad