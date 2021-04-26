Vaccinated Americans may be able to travel to Europe as early as summer, experts say

SAN ANTONIO – Headed home to Idaho after a spring trip to San Antonio, Hal and Pam Silzly wouldn’t mind venturing farther, as in the trans-Atlantic.

“Italy, Paris, Spain,” Hal said. “Love to go.”

They may be able to pack their bags again as early as this summer.

The European Union will welcome fully vaccinated American travelers this summer, according to the New York Times, who spoke Sunday with the President of the European Commission.

“I would expect there to be a huge surge in bookings for travel to Europe this summer as a result,” said Scott Keyes, founder of Scott’s Cheap Flights and author of Take More Vacations.

That’s what happened when Iceland and, more recently, Greece eased visitor restrictions, Keyes said.

Planning is underway in Europe as to how to show proof of vaccination.

“Most places that are already allowing you to bypass the testing requirement or quarantine on arrival say the white CDC card is acceptable,” Keyes said. “They are also looking at a number of apps, free apps on your phone where you can upload your proof of vaccination and be able to show the border official or whoever proof of vaccination.”