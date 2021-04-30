Better Business Bureau warns of summer vacation scams

As more people start to book their summer vacations, experts from the Better Business Bureau are warning people of new scams.

The BBB says scammers have reportedly launched fake booking sites that are showing up in search engines.

The BBB says these criminals have created a website that appears to sell airline tickets.

The flights are real, but the prices are not.

Some consumers have also reported getting a call from “customer service” saying there has been a price increase on the flight they booked and they need to pay more.

The BBB wants everyone to be careful when booking a trip, and make sure you’re dealing with a real company.

If you’re unsure if the website is real, the BBB has offered several tips.

First, when booking through a third-party, make sure the company is familiar. Be suspicious of websites with no working customer service number and no physical address.