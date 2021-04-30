Part of Commerce Street in downtown San Antonio to close for next two weeks

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio drivers headed downtown will need to be aware of a major street closure that is set to take place starting May 3.

The Public Works Department is closing Commerce Street between Flores and Laredo streets starting Monday. The closure will last through Saturday, May 15, if weather permits.

Construction on that stretch of Commerce is part of a bond project that includes road reconstruction, sidewalk improvements and way-finding signage.

One lane of westbound traffic will remain open from Flores Street to Camaron Street, allowing access to affected downtown businesses.

Detour signs will be posted to alert drivers and pedestrians will have access to sidewalks on the north side of the roadway, between Flores and Santa Rosa streets.