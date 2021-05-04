Make moving a breeze by following these simple tips

Moving can be stressful, especially if you’re feeling unprepared or unorganized.

May is National Moving Month and it kicks off the busiest moving season of the year.

The key to a smooth move all comes down to preparation. Here are some tips to help make moving a breeze.

Bailey Carson, a home care expert from “Ask Angi” says before you start packing, you should take inventory of all your things.

She says to think about what’s worth keeping and at least two months before your move, take the time to clear out unwanted clothes and other items. That way, you’ll have plenty of time to donate them or discard before your move.

“You will save yourself the time, energy and cost of packing up items that you don’t really want, and this will avoid unwanted clutter in your new place,” Carson said.

Next, you’ll need to decide on how you’ll move.

If you’re going with a professional, make sure to find the right one for you.