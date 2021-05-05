Operation Identification has grim task of examining migrant remains

Locating the graves of migrants who died entering the U.S. illegally is the starting point for the grim, often complex task undertaken by Operation Identification at the Forensic Anthropology Center at Texas State University.

SAN ANTONIO – Locating the graves of migrants who died entering the U.S. illegally is the starting point for the grim, often complex task undertaken by Operation Identification at the Forensic Anthropology Center at Texas State University.

Dr. Kate Spradley, a professor of anthropology and the director of Operation Identification, said she and her students have examined more than 300 remains recovered from cemeteries throughout South Texas since 2013, but only 43 have been identified.

“The fact that we have over 250 remains that are unidentified, I think speaks to the hurdles that are apparent in trans-national identifications,” Spradley said.

She said at least now, the recently enacted Missing Persons and Unidentified Remains Act is the first recognition of the loss of lives at the border.

“It’s a real foot in the door to do more,” Spradley said.

To help aid in the effort, the law provides funding to governments, nonprofits, humanitarian aid groups, medical examiners, and laboratories working to identify thousands of migrant remains along the Southwest border.

Spradley said the language was added with input from the Forensic Border Coalition, a humanitarian collaboration between non-governmental and governmental organizations.

“The new law provides funding to labs to increase capacity, buying more supplies and hiring more people, to expedite backlog,” Spradley said.

