Bexar County begins settling lawsuits with Pct. 2 deputies targeted by Barrientes Vela

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County has begun settling lawsuits with both former and current Precinct 2 deputies targeted during Michelle Barrientes Vela’s nearly three years in office, multiple officials confirmed Thursday.

Former Precinct 2 Deputy Josh Ruiz will receive in excess of $120,000 as part of an out-of-court settlement, his federal employment attorney said.

Ruiz sued Bexar County in December 2019, claiming that Barrientes Vela “took deliberate, calculated measures to reshape the department into a cadre of young, inexperienced loyalist deputies and rid herself of older, senior and more experienced officers when she was not otherwise engaging in chicanery such as charging the county for training exercises that she did not attend.”

The suit, which alleged age discrimination violations, referred to Barrientes Vela as “the poster child of government done wrong” and said she forced out the 16-year veteran of Precinct 2 after being required to trim staff.

“Where Constable Vela should have released one of the three new hires so as to protect Deputy Ruiz’ position – a senior, decorated officer – per the county’s de facto practice of ‘last hired, first released’ customarily observed in most work environments, she chose youth and inexperience to seniority, experience and an established track record. Significantly, all of the three newly hires were on a probationary period and were at-will, but instead of removing one of her newly hand-picked hires, she targeted Deputy Ruiz as the fall guy for her ill-advised hiring spree,” the suit states.

WATCH: ‘Downfall:’ The story of ex-Constable Michelle Barrientes Vela, a KSAT 12 Defenders special

“Curiously, Constable Vela then did something astonishing: she wrote a letter of recommendation recognizing his contributions and achievements within the office and then quickly did an about face lambasting him as an unfit officer within her department, upon learning he had filed an EEOC charge of discrimination on the basis of age. Despite Constable Vela’s best constructed and manufactured newly asserted grounds for urging his removal due to his allegedly illustrious disciplinary record as a deputy, the same are self-effacing and implode. On one hand she claims he violated the department’s policies on no less than three separate counts but proceeds to tell Mr. Overstreet, with the Fire Marshall’s (sic) office that he had no disciplinary issues, upon seeking a reference of his performance as a former deputy,” the suit also states.

An attorney representing Bexar County in the case confirmed Thursday afternoon the Ruiz suit has been resolved and dismissed.

