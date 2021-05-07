San Antonio Pets Alive! is overflowing with animals, administrators say; fosters and adopters needed

SAN ANTONIO – It’s been a busy Spring for San Antonio Pets Alive. They have a full house of puppies, dogs, kittens and cats but need to make room for more animals on city euthanasia lists or those recovering at their medical center.

Currently, the high-volume rescue has about 50 felines and 100 canines available for adoption. Kate Powell, senior director of community engagement for San Antonio Pets Alive, said some of those numbers will increase exponentially in the weeks and months ahead.

“Since March we have taken in 343 neonatal kittens,” Powell said. “We are desperate for bottle baby kitten fosters.”

Soon, two more puppies will be added to the adoption list once they’re released from the organization’s medical center.

“Pixie and Trixie are sisters,” Powell said. “They were suffering from an upper respiratory infection (when we pulled them from the city shelter) after. Then, they developed symptoms like coughing. Their symptoms have now disappeared and only have a few more days of medication left before they’re available for adoption.”

Ad

Pixie, Trixie and a plethora of more animals will be available for adoption through the Petco Love Adoption Center located at 6001 NW Loop 410 near Ingram Mall.

If cute pictures and wet kisses aren’t enough to convince adopters, San Antonio Pets Alive is offering a special.

“We have our ‘Cinco Dog Mayo’ special,” Powell said. “All dogs 40 pounds or more are available to adopt through a donation.” The minimum donation is $15 in comparison to the usual fee of $85 for adult dogs.

If you’re looking to adopt, visit San Antonio Pets Alive’s website.

For more information on fostering a pet, click here.