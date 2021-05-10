Cloudy icon
Smell of gas delays start of school day at Leon Valley Elementary School

All-clear given; students, faculty have returned to their classrooms

Ben Spicer
Digital Journalist

Leon Valley Elementary School
NISD
Education
SAFD
Leon Valley Elementary School image.
Leon Valley Elementary School image. (KSAT)

LEON VALLEY, Texas – Students and faculty at Leon Valley Elementary had a delayed start to their school day Monday due to concern that there could be a gas leak.

Staff at the Northside Independent School said they noticed the smell of gas when they arrived for the start of the day.

Barry Perez, public information officer for NISD, said as a precaution the students who had already arrived were evacuated from the school building.

Both the fire department and the district staff responded to their call. CPS Energy was brought in as well.

The school was cleared by the fire department and students and faculty returned to their classrooms, Perez said.

