Smell of gas delays start of school day at Leon Valley Elementary School

LEON VALLEY, Texas – Students and faculty at Leon Valley Elementary had a delayed start to their school day Monday due to concern that there could be a gas leak.

Staff at the Northside Independent School said they noticed the smell of gas when they arrived for the start of the day.

Barry Perez, public information officer for NISD, said as a precaution the students who had already arrived were evacuated from the school building.

Both the fire department and the district staff responded to their call. CPS Energy was brought in as well.

The school was cleared by the fire department and students and faculty returned to their classrooms, Perez said.