San Antonio farmers market named 5th best in the US

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio has one of the best farmers markets in the United States, according to USA Today.

The Pearl Farmers Market came in at No. 5 in the publication’s Readers Choice 2021 rankings.

This year marks the 12th anniversary of the Pearl Farmers Market and to celebrate, starting Saturday, May 15, the Pearl is restructuring the market.

Saturdays will continue as a regular farmers market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Sundays will be reserved for the Makers Market for local artisans who produce culinary-inspired wares, according to Pearl officials.

“After such a trying year with the pandemic and the winter storm that threatened so many of our region’s producers, we are thrilled with the national recognition placing us in the top five for US Farmers Markets,” said chief marketing officer Elizabeth Fauerso. “Pearl’s weekend Markets have grown tremendously over the last dozen years.”

Hours for the Pearl Makers Market will be Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The market attracts approximately 6,000 shoppers each week and hosts more than 50 vendors from within a 150-mile radius of San Antonio to ensure produce is fresh and products are regional, according to Pearl officials.

The Pearl is located at Pearl Parkway in San Antonio and is a historic brewery that offers culinary options and shopping, green spaces, and a riverside amphitheater.

