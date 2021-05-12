16-year-old shot in neck in robbery on West Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was shot in the neck during a robbery Tuesday evening.

Officers were called around 4:30 p.m. to the intersection of NW 27th and Ruiz streets on the city’s West Side after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, the teen was shot in the neck during a robbery at Rosedale Park and then he ran home to tell family members what happened.

Police said the teen was unable to speak with officers and was taken by EMS to an area hospital, where he was listed in serious condition.

Authorities say the teen has since been downgraded to being stable with a non-life-threatening wound. Investigators have spoken to him about the incident.

SAPD has not released a description of the shooter, or said what, if anything, was stolen.

The name of the injured teen also has not been released. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.