Save big on your next project during National Home Improvement Month

SAN ANTONIO – Save big without skimping on quality during May’s National Home Improvement Month. Habitat for Humanity’s hardware store, Habitat Home Center is celebrating the month with discounts on specific home building items.

“Folks can see anywhere from 50% to 70% savings on some of our products,” Sarah Arredondo, marketing associate for Habitat Home Center said.

During the month of May, customers can purchase 5-gallon ColorCare paint for as low as $29.99. According to Arredondo, customers can save without skimping on quality.

“You might see that (paint) somewhere else for maybe $100, maybe a little bit more,” Arredondo said. “We actually purchase merchandise from liquidators and wholesalers. Most of the (items well sell) are new.”

Whether it’s paint touch ups, repairs due to recent bad weather or an entire home renovation you want to tackle, Habitat Home Center assures prices are lower and proceeds benefit a good cause.

“We are a nonprofit home improvement store. We sell a bunch of different things like flooring, doors, area rugs, paint (and more),” Arredondo said. “So, it’s a great… and low cost option.

Each purchase helps local families in the Home Building Program at Habitat for Humanity.

“We have a lot of families in the San Antonio community that need affordable housing, and so, we’re able to provide that for them with the proceeds that come in from the sale of the store,” Arredondo said. “(Customers) are directly impacting those families that need affordable homes.”

Miscellaneous items vary at Habitat Home Center as they also accept donations from community members and businesses.

“They might find, like, antique items… which (are) a really fun find,” Arredondo said. “We do promote (those items) on our social media channels (and website).”

To shop online and pickup inshore at the main San Antonio Habitat Home Centers located at 311 Probandt St., click here.

For locations and hours of operation, click here.