SAPD: 19-year-old shot in leg while walking home from friend’s apartment

Officers were called to the 15600 block of Chase Hill Boulevard after receiving word of a person wounded.

SAN ANTONIO – A 19-year-old man was shot in the leg while walking home from a friend’s apartment on the city’s Northwest Side early Monday morning, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called around 12:30 a.m. to the 15600 block of Chase Hill Boulevard, not far from the UTSA main campus after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, the victim was simply walking home from the friend’s apartment when he was shot in the lower leg by someone he didn’t recognize.

Police said the suspects fled on foot following the shooting. A description of the shooter was not given.

The wounded man was taken to University Hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. He is currently listed in stable condition.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department, and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.