1 dead in motorcycle crash on I-10 near downtown, medical examiner’s office says

SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead following a motorcycle crash on Interstate 35 late Tuesday night, the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s office confirmed.

The crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. on I-35 near Martin Street, on the upper level near downtown.

At this time, not much information is known about the crash. Preliminary information suggests the motorcycle and possibly a sedan may have been involved.

The medical examiner’s office did not say whether the person killed was male or female, or give an identification or age.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department, and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

