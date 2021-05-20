San Antonio International Airport moves up timetable of improvements

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio City Council has signed off on a plan that will jump-start some improvement projects at the San Antonio International Airport.

Airport officials plan to upgrade the baggage handling system and do some renovation work to Terminal A as well as a building that would house more law enforcement K-9 units, according to a council memo.

They want to get a head start on design work, as passenger traffic at the airport has rebounded a bit faster than originally projected following pandemic-related declines.

The airport is asking for $1.35 million to start design work on the projects. Otherwise, the funding would have come out of the Aviation Capital Budget for Fiscal Year 2022.

The Terminal A renovations would add one new gate to accommodate more flights as well as a new boarding gate area and passenger boarding bridge. Terminal B was already set to get two new gates under an existing capital improvement plan.

The baggage system would see $35 million in upgrades to meet current and future passenger demand.

The airport also plans to renovate the old Avis building to accommodate an expansion of canine units. The TSA has told the airport it is adding four new canine units to the airport, so more space is need to house those units as well as those of the Airport Police.

The projects together cost $45 million, which would be funded in future years.

