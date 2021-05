Pandemic dreaming: Experts say dreams may help brain to cope

SAN ANTONIO – Have you found yourself having any weird dreams over the course of the pandemic?

Well it turns out, the coronavirus could be behind these bizarre bad dreams.

Experts say having strange dreams while we sleep can actually help our brain’s cope with the stresses and strains of life when we are awake.

One researcher at Tufts University says the vivid images are part of the brain’s response to the pandemic and can subconsciously dampen fears of lockdown.