Police investigating after man found shot in arm on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man in his 30s was found shot in the arm on the city’s Northeast Side early Friday morning.

Officers were called around midnight to Judson Road and Nacogdoches Road after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, officers arrived but a woman that was with the injured man told police she instead had driven off and was going to a nearby hospital. That’s when, police say, officers went to the hospital, but they could not locate the victim or the female caller.

Police said a short time later they received another call about a shooting, also in the vicinity. Officers learned the woman instead of going to the hospital had driven to a community center where she again had called for help.

Police tried to get information from the wounded man, but he did not give much information, saying only that the shooting happened on a trail in some woods and that a gun that was not his was dropped.

The injured man was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center, where he is expected to recover.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.