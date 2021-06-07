Paul Venema’s open letter to KSAT 12 viewers who wished him well in retirement

WATCH: Paul Venema joins GMSA@9 to say goodbye, discuss his 47 years at KSAT12

SAN ANTONIO – Longtime KSAT 12 reporter Paul Venema rode off into the proverbial sunset after 47 years of journalism at this station.

Hundreds of KSAT viewers joined coworkers, courthouse officials and even celebrities in wishing the local icon well in retirement.

Paul was so humbled by the outpouring of support that he penned a response to the hundreds of viewers who wrote in via the free KSAT Insider program.

See below for the full letter, which KSAT Insiders received last week.

Dear Friends,

Please indulge me by allowing me to call you friends. “Viewers” doesn’t sound personal enough.

I feel as though our relationship over the years has become just that — personal. Judging from the kind words you’ve shared that feeling is mutual and is humbling.

Thank you.

You being there has made my job easier. I covered each story with you in mind. Looking for stories that made a difference in your lives and asked the questions I felt you wanted answered.

From the courthouse to chasing hurricanes, to hanging out with Willie Nelson we’ve been there together. What a ride, huh?

But as with everything, it must come to an end. Not our friendship — that’s forever.

But it is time to take my life in another direction.

For nearly 5 decades, my KSAT career has consumed me. That’s just the nature of the business.

But I have a loving family that much too often has been forced to come in second. It’s time for me to make that up to them.

I’m sure that you understand.

I am honored by your loyalty as I move on with wonderful memories of a career that I truly loved. And friends that I’ll never forget.

Blessings and best wishes,

Paul

