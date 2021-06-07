Wrong-way driver arrested in Atascosa County after 100 mph chase involving 20+ law enforcement vehicles

Dylan Harley Plemons being arrested by deputies and officers in Atascosa County.

ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas – A man who is wanted for kidnapping is facing a slew of charges after leading police on a high-speed chase in Atascosa County on Monday.

Pleasanton police officers attempted to pull over Dylan Harley Plemons just after 1 p.m. but he refused to stop and instead led police on a chase that exceeded speeds of 100 mph, according to a Facebook post from Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward.

Plemons “had a total disregard for the safety of others” and drove at triple-digit speeds in the wrong direction in and around Pleasanton, the post said.

The suspect drove through Coughran before heading back to Pleasanton with more than 20 law enforcement vehicles in pursuit, Soward said in the post.

The pursuit ended when Plemons drove off the road and into a pasture south of Pleasanton on Humble Camp Road, where the suspect’s car struck a fence and a mesquite tree, which caught fire, Soward said. Plemens made a run for it but he was apprehended shortly by officers and arrested.

Soward told KSAT that Plemons and a female passenger were throwing suspected drugs out of the window of the vehicle during the pursuit.

The sheriff said Plemons is facing drug-related charges in addition to a charge for evading arrest with a vehicle. Charges are pending while the investigation continues.

Plemons has an active warrant out of Burnet County for aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon, according to the Facebook post.

“The seriousness of the driver’s actions can’t be fully comprehended unless you first-hand observe their total reckless, criminal conduct and disregard for the public’s safety,” Soward said. “No one was injured but two law enforcement vehicles were damaged during the pursuit.”

