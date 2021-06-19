Tips on how to reduce your electric bill while your air conditioner gets a workout

Tips on how to electric bills lower as your air conditioner gets a workout

Credit.com recently took a look at how to save money while staying cool.

You can start by upgrading your windows to more energy-efficient models and look for leaks or cracks on the seals to the windows.

Plugging those and weather stripping windows helps keep more of that cool air in as well.

Also, if you invest in a programmable thermostat, they can adjust temperatures while you’re away from the house, or asleep. This can cut down on your energy use.

The U.S. Department of Energy estimates you can save as much as 10% a year by adjusting the temperature and a programmable thermostat automates the process.

Next, make sure you’re changing the filter on your H-VAC system as needed. A dirty filter makes the system work harder to circulate the air.

If possible, try to cook outdoors. Running the oven or even stovetop cooking generates heat.