Local News

Northeast Baptist Hospital newborns celebrate first Father’s Day

The babies were dressed up in neckties and mustaches to celebrate

Emily Martin
Digital Producer Trainee

Northeast Baptist Hospital

Newborns celebrate their first "Father's Day"

SAN ANTONIO – Some lucky men in San Antonio had the privilege of becoming a new dad, just in time for Father’s Day on Sunday.

Newborns at the Northeast Baptist Hospital were dressed up in Father’s Day attire by their moms to surprise the new dads.

The newborns took pictures with a “grillin and chillin” sign, baseballs, neckties, and even mustaches to celebrate their fathers.

The hospital said, “some of these young men are first-time dads and were thrilled to welcome their new little ones on this very special day!”

