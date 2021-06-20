Northeast Baptist Hospital newborns celebrate first Father’s Day

SAN ANTONIO – Some lucky men in San Antonio had the privilege of becoming a new dad, just in time for Father’s Day on Sunday.

Newborns at the Northeast Baptist Hospital were dressed up in Father’s Day attire by their moms to surprise the new dads.

The newborns took pictures with a “grillin and chillin” sign, baseballs, neckties, and even mustaches to celebrate their fathers.

The hospital said, “some of these young men are first-time dads and were thrilled to welcome their new little ones on this very special day!”

More on KSAT:

Happy Father’s Day! The science behind the daddy-daughter relationship

5 thoughtful things you can do for your father that cost little to no money