AMBER Alert issued for two missing Dallas children

Dallas Police are searching for two children last seen on Tuesday

DALLAS – An AMBER Alert was issued for two children who were last seen in the Dallas area Tuesday afternoon, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS said the children were last seen in the 5900 block of Highland Village Drive at approximately 2:30 p.m.

The Dallas Police Department is searching for 2-year-old Seven Jeter. Seven is described by police as having black hair with brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white onesie with red and blue rockets on the front.

Police said they also searching for 2-year-old Curtis Jeter. Curtis is described by police as having black hair with brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white onesie designed like an astronaut outfit.

Dallas police said they are searching for 24-year-old Curtis Everett Jeter II in connection with the children’s abduction. Police describe Jeter as being five foot six inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. It’s unclear what he was wearing the last time he was seen, according to officials.

Police said Curtis Everett Jeter II is driving a gray late 1990s four-door Cadillac with unknown plates.

Law enforcement officials said they believe the children are in immediate danger.

Anyone with any information regarding the abduction is asked to call the Dallas Police Department at 214-671-4268.