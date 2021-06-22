San Antonio attorney accused of squeezing woman’s buttocks faces lawsuit

Attorney Allan Manka (top, center) is seen with his arm around a female attorney in June 2019.

WILSON COUNTY – A lawsuit filed in Bexar County district court last week accuses a longtime San Antonio attorney of squeezing the buttocks of a female attorney after a 2019 court hearing.

The suit, filed against attorney Allan Manka, seeks up to $250,000 in damages and states that he repeatedly made offensive contact with the body of an opposing attorney in June 2019 following a civil case hearing in the 81st District Court in Wilson County.

“After the hearing, while inside the courthouse the defendant intentionally and knowingly made offensive contact by placing his hand around plaintiff’s waist while they were waiting for their clients. Later, after their clients reached an agreement, the plaintiff extended her hand to shake the defendant’s hand, at which time the defendant again intentionally and knowingly made offensive contact and ignored the extended hand and proceeded to inappropriately reach around the plaintiff, grabbed her left buttocks and squeezed. The plaintiff immediately pushed the defendant away; the defendant ran away without addressing his intentionally and knowingly inappropriate and unwanted behavior while in the courthouse,” the suit states.

The female attorney, who the KSAT 12 Defenders are not naming, later reported Manka to law enforcement.

He was eventually charged with Class C misdemeanor assault by contact, Wilson County Justice of the Peace records show.

As a part of an August 2019 plea agreement, Manka pleaded no contest, paid $400 in fees and fines and made a $100 donation to the Children’s Alliance of South Texas, a Floresville based child advocacy center.

The criminal charge was dismissed in November 2019, after Manka completed the terms of the deferred disposition agreement, records show.

The female attorney did not respond to a request for comment regarding the lawsuit. She previously told a legal publication that Manka’s punishment was a “small slap on the wrist.”

After the contents of the lawsuit were described via telephone to Manka earlier this month he told the Defenders, “Well that’s not true, but no other comment.”

The suit seeks damages for mental anguish, medical expenses and lost wages.

