Man sentenced to 29 years in prison after pleading guilty to murder, robbery, Bexar County DA’s office says

SAN ANTONIO – A 27-year-old San Antonio man was sentenced to 29 years in prison after pleading guilty to murder and robbery, according to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office.

Joe Albert Gover pleaded guilty to killing Benjamin Briones on June 26, 2011. The DA’s office says Briones was hit, kicked and struck with a bat during a fight and later died.

The now-convicted Gover wasn’t arrested for the crime until 2020.

“The Briones family has finally received justice for their loved one’s death. After 10 years, this defendant may have thought he had gotten away with murder, but this sentencing should make it clear to him that the law is relentless in its pursuit of justice,” wrote District Attorney Joe Gonzales in a statement.

Gover also pleaded guilty to an unrelated charge of aggravated robbery of an Uber driver in 2019, the DA’s office said.

He must serve at least half of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.