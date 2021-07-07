San Antonio Animal Care Services hosts ‘Empty the Shelter’ event

SAN ANTONIO – Looking to find your fur-ever friend? San Antonio Animal Care Services has you covered.

ACS is providing low cost pet adoptions as part of its “Empty the Shelter” event. From Wednesday until Sunday, adoption fees for dogs will be $25 and adoption fees for cats are $5.

ACS said all their animals come microchipped, vaccinated, sterilized and receive a lifetime registration.

Adoption appointments are not required but are strongly encouraged in order to secure a spot for the event, ACS said.

Adoptions are first come, first served.