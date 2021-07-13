ERCOT unveils ‘Roadmap to Improving Grid Reliability’ in effort to help Texas Power Grid

TEXAS – The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) released a new plan Tuesday to address improvements and outline reforms to the Texas Power Grid, according to a news release.

The “Roadmap to Improving Grid Reliability” was given to Gov. Greg Abbott and members of the Public Utility Commission (PUC) and is “a comprehensive plan that addresses operational improvements to the Texas power grid, including important legislative changes, objectives outlined in the Governor’s letter issued July 6 and other reforms,” ERCOT said.

The roadmap contains 60 items ERCOT said they are either taking action on or have already completed when it comes to improving grid reliability.

ERCOT listed the following initiatives in Tuesday’s press release:

Taking a more aggressive operating approach . ERCOT is bringing more generation online sooner if it is needed to balance supply and demand. The grid operator is also purchasing more reserve power, especially on days when the weather forecast is uncertain.

Requiring CEO certifications. After a rule change, all market participants who own or operate generation resources and/or transmission/distribution power lines will be required to submit a letter signed by their CEO twice a year certifying their companies have completed their weatherization preparations to protect the electric grid for the summer and winter seasons.

Adding new requirements for generation owners. ERCOT is proposing a new market rule that requires generators to provide operational updates more frequently.

Assessing on-site fuel supplies. ERCOT is reviewing the need for on-site fuel supplies for some generators.

Performing unannounced testing of generation resources. This testing helps verify that generators have provided accurate information about their availability.

Addressing transmission constraints in Rio Grande Valley. ERCOT and the PUC are initiating a process to address RGV transmission limitations and provide increased market access for resources in the Valley. This will improve reliability for customers during normal conditions and high-risk weather events.

ERCOT said the roadmap was a collaborative effort with the PUC, customers, former regulators, retired industry executives, environmental advocates and market participants.

The items on the roadmap will continue to be updated throughout the rest of the year, ERCOT officials said.

To see all items included in the “Roadmap to Improving Grid Reliability”, click here.

