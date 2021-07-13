Report: Alamo Colleges police dispatcher charged with DWI asked to be let go ‘because she is law enforcement too’

SAN ANTONIO – An Alamo Colleges Police Department dispatcher remains on the job, weeks after San Antonio police said she used her position in law enforcement to try and get out of being charged with drunk driving.

Kimberly Cabello faces a charge of DWI with a blood alcohol concentration of over .15, after her June 17 arrest on the Northwest Side.

Cabello was pulled over around 2:15 a.m. after an SAPD officer assigned to its DWI unit spotted Cabello’s vehicle going 20 miles per hour over the speed limit on a highway exit, her arrest report states.

Cabello, after pulling over on Medical Drive, was “dismissive” of the officer and did not want to get out of her vehicle at first, the report states.

She eventually got out of her SUV and with slurred speech repeatedly told the officer that she was a peace officer, according to the report.

Cabello told the officer she had been at a downtown bar and acknowledged that she had consumed 3-4 beers, the report states.

She then asked the SAPD officer to “give her a break.” When the officer asked her what she meant, Cabello replied that she lives just down the street and no one will know, according to the report.

After the officer repeatedly told her he would not do that, Cabello asked to be let go “because she is law enforcement too,” the report states.

Cabello then refused to take part in a standard field sobriety test and was placed under arrest, according to the report.

Cabello has worked as a dispatcher for the Alamo Colleges Police Department since June 1, a spokeswoman for the colleges confirmed Monday.

A source familiar with Cabello’s work history said she is a licensed peace officer as well, who previously worked elsewhere in an officer capacity.

When asked about the decision to keep Cabello on the job, a colleges spokeswoman pointed out that driving is not a requirement for Cabello’s job and released the following written statement:

“Cabello and the ACPD have made the appropriate notifications to the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement as mandated due to her licensing status. ACPD and the Alamo Colleges District are also following protocols related to this type of incident. We will allow the investigation and legal actions to take place before further comments, and will take any further necessary actions as the investigation continues and if the employee is found guilty.”