Atascosa County Crime Stoppers searching for 2 men in connection with string of car burglaries, thefts

Authorities in Atascosa County are searching for two people who are suspected in a string of car burglaries on Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Pleasanton.

The Atascosa County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to arrests in a string of car burglaries in Pleasanton last week.

Numerous vehicles were burglarized between 3 and 5 a.m. Saturday throughout the city, according to a Facebook post from the Atascosa County Crime Stoppers.

More than $3,000 worth of property was stolen from the vehicles, the post said, and a 2020 Ford F150 and a 2017 Ford Fusion were stolen as well.

Both vehicles were stolen from the Chaparral Place Apartments in the 1100 block of West Oaklawn.

Surveillance footage captured two males who may be involved in the crimes. Authorities are now asking for the public’s help in identifying them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 830-769-2255 (CALL).