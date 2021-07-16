Bexar County mosquito sample site tests positive for West Nile virus

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – One of the trap sample sites Bexar County crews monitored for mosquitoes tested positive for the West Nile virus.

The site is located on the northeast side of Bexar County, just east of FM 78 and Walzem Road, near the Ferrysage Drive area.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says about 1 in 5 infected people develop a fever and other symptoms. About 1 in 150 infected with the West Nile virus can develop more serious illnesses.

Bexar County’s emergency management office plans to launch an information campaign Friday morning, where mosquito repellent will be available.