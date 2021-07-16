Man on motorized bike hospitalized after being hit by SUV, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man traveling on a motorized bicycle was hit by an SUV early Friday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred just before 1 a.m. near the intersection of Weybridge Street and Brandyridge Street, not far from Loop 1604 and Shaenfield Road.

According to police, the man was on a motorized bike and was traveling on Weybridge Street when he was hit by the vehicle. Police said the SUV was attempting to turn onto Brandyridge Street.

The bicyclist, a man in his 50s, was taken to University Hospital in critical condition, with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the SUV did stop to render aid and was found not to be intoxicated, police said.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.