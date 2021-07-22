Spurs Sports and Entertainment holding 2 job fairs at AT&T Center to hire for part-time employees

SAN ANTONIO – Spurs Sports and Entertainment is looking for people to fill more than 60 part-time positions to work at upcoming Spurs and SAFC games, as well as other events.

Available positions include ushers, greeters, ticket takers, security members, box office clerks and building operations crew members.

Part-time employees would work at either the AT&T Center or Toyota Field.

To help the search, two job fairs will take place at the AT&T Center this month:

Tuesday, July 27: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Wednesday, July 28: 4 p.m.-7 p.m.

Spurs Sports and Entertainment said those interested must be available to work flexible hours, and on nights, weekends and holidays.

Candidates can apply ahead of the job fairs by clicking here or by texting “FAMILY” to 97211. Applicants must be 18 years of age or older.