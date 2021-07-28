Have you seen this man? Police say he robbed a South Side insurance company

San Antonio Police need public's help in identifying man who robbed a South Side Insurance Company on July 15.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department needs the public’s help in identifying and locating a man who robbed a South Side insurance company.

Police said the robbery occurred at the Pronto Insurance office located in the 800 block of SE Military drive around 3:15 p.m. on July 15.

The man walked into the office, waved a gun at an employee and demanded cash, according to police. The employee complied with the suspect, and he fled the scene with the money.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the suspect’s arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call 210-224-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.