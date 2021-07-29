2 juveniles detained after vehicle chase, crash in Castle Hills, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Two juveniles were detained by police following a vehicle chase and crash in Castle Hills early Thursday morning, the Castle Hills Police Department said.

The incident began around 2:30 a.m. near Northwest Military Highway when an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

According to police, the driver failed to pull the vehicle over and instead led officers on a short chase. The driver led officers to Lemonwood Drive and then Fox Hall Lane shortly before crashing when they drove off the road.

Officers checked the license plates and the vehicle was reported as being stolen, police said.

Two juveniles, a male and a female, did try to run but they ultimately were caught by officers, police said. One officer used a stun gun, authorities said.

There were no reports of any injuries. The names and ages of the suspects were not given.

Castle Hills police said charges are now pending and that the investigation into the chase is ongoing.