City leaders say emergency rental assistance still available despite eviction moratorium ending

SAN ANTONIO – City leaders are reassuring people there are still emergency housing assistance funds left in San Antonio.

This comes after the federal eviction moratorium is set to end on Saturday, July 31st.

The Biden Administration made the announcement Thursday that it would expire after the U.S. Supreme Court said they wouldn’t extend it without congressional action.

On Saturday, District 5 Councilwoman Teri Castillo and District 7 Ana Sandoval hosted an event where San Antonians got to sign up for assistance while also speaking with free legal aid about their options moving forward.

Councilwoman Sandoval said the event was beneficial to everyone, aside from just renters.

“If you’re a landlord, I don’t care if you have one property, three properties, 30 proprieties and you have people who are behind. You can be the conduit to help us help those people stand in their homes so you don’t have to go through those eviction processes as a landlord,” Sandoval said.

Ad

The federal eviction moratorium was put in place shortly after the pandemic started last year.

For information on how you can get rental and housing assistance through the city of San Antonio, click here.

More on KSAT: