Eye misalignment can be a cause of vision impairment

Vision impairment is nothing uncommon. In fact, about 40% of Americans are near-sighted and another 60 percent are far-sighted. But there’s actually another vision issue that can be the source of other health complaints. And it often goes undiagnosed.

According to optometrists, eye misalignment can lead to all sorts of issues including headaches, eye strain, fatigue, blurred vision, neck and shoulder pain, dizziness, dry eye, and light sensitivity.

So how can you find out if your eyes are misaligned, and if they are, is there anything you can do about it?

A diagnostic test can determine if someone’s eyes are misaligned and whether or not they would be a good candidate for something called “neurolens”. The neurolens can be made using your existing vision prescription or alone by itself and corrects eye alignment with a contoured prism.

If you have questions about neurolenses or if you think they might be a good fit for you ask your eye doctor for more information.