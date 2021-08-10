Do you have a pest problem? Here are some tips to get rid of bugs, rodents

Pests and rodents are unwelcome visitors to our homes, but they’re also stubborn and can be hard to get rid of.

Here are some tips on how to prevent and rid your home of pests and rodents, from tiny bugs to bigger critters.

“The more the merrier, right? Usually, but not when it comes to pests and rodents. There are many ways to get rid of pests and rodents, but the best thin to do is prevent them in the first place,” Bailey Carson, head of everyday services at Angie and a home care expert, said. “So consider planting some pest-repelling plants, things like sage, basil and rosemary. They’re great in the kitchen, and they’re all pet-friendly as well.”

If your garage seems to be a target for any rodents, check the garage door for any gaps in the liner or between the door and the walls. Those can be easy entrances for smaller critters. Seal them, or if need be, consider a garage door replacement. Also be sure to take the trash out regularly and clean the bins every so often to keep odors down and the critters out.

“If you leave doors and windows open, without screens, to let in some fresh air, expect that you will have some pests inside. The same can apply to pet doors. A good trick there is to not leave food too close to the pet door. If you continue having problems even after moving the food, consider installing a sensor near the pet door that will allow it to only open for your pet,” Carson said.

If you’re dealing with roaches, your options range from a $10 bug bomb to a $15,000 severe fumigation job with tenting of a large home.

“If you’re dealing with larger pests like rats, you’ll want to take a few steps. First, seal off any cracks or crevices where they could be getting in. Then, declutter your spaces so there’s less for them to get into, and also seal up any potential food sources. And then, finally, a trick to use outside - a spray around your foundation and on your roof - is a combination of cayenne pepper, clove oil, black pepper oil and olive oil. This combination can deter those critters,” Carson said.

If rats have already made their way into your home, consider non-lethal traps to catch them. With a yummy snack, like peanut butter or cheese, the traps lure the rats inside before catching them. And for full infestations, it’s best to always call a professional.