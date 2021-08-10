EAGLES Court helps teen boys in foster care find strength to succeed in life

SAN ANTONIO – David Canales not only serves at the 73rd judicial court judge in Bexar County, but he currently presides over EAGLES court.

The court stands for esteem, achievement, grit, learning and leadership, and empowerment and strength.

Canales said the court is designed to equip teen boys in foster care with the tools they need to succeed in life.

“We wanted to give them resources to help them as they age out, find ways to help them be successful and productive members of our community,” Canales said.

The court was established just last year. EAGLES Court mirrors PEARLS Court, which aims to help teen girls.

Both courts provide therapeutic care, life skills training, and mentoring. Canales said since EAGLES Court’s inception it’s been a journey of self-discovery for teens.

“We saw these kids just find that strength in themselves to be confident as to who they are and be confident where they are going,” he said.

Nathaniel Aviles not only serves a mentor, but also grew in the foster care system.

“Being in the foster care system myself there has been an array of different challenges,” Aviles said.

He said past trauma, mental health, and even substance abuse can be difficult to overcome. However, he believes EAGLES Court can help them find their strength.

“Highlighting their resilience that each kid has, is definitely going to be beneficial,” he said.

There are currently 14 boys enrolled in the program, but more mentors are needed. To find out more, click here.