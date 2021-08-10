With COVID cases rising, Baptist Health System hosts hiring event with up to $20K in sign-on bonuses to combat pandemic

SAN ANTONIO – With the recent surge of COVID cases in the San Antonio area, Baptist Health System hosted a hiring event Tuesday for numerous medical positions with signing bonuses up to $20,000.

The hospital system held two hiring events Tuesday, one at the the North Central Baptist location in Stone Oak and the other at the Resolute Hospital in New Braunfels.

The hospital system is looking to recruit registered nurses for the emergency room, Intensive Care Unit (ICU), Progressive Care Unit (PCU) and Medical-Surgical Unit. They also need imaging professionals and medical laboratory scientists.

RNs hired can receive a sign-on bonus of up to $20,000. Sign-on bonuses are also available for other professionals hired. Hospital officials say there is a major need for healthcare professionals with cases rising and to attend to other medical needs.

“In addition to the surge and the pandemic, we also continue to deliver babies, take care of emergencies and do surgeries,” said Tarren Huff, assistant chief nursing officer at North Central Baptist. “It’s important that we recruit everyone and it’s been rewarding to see the resilience healthcare providers have and the passion they have for people and the passion they have for their job, this is the time now to get into healthcare.”

Baptist Health System will hold another hiring event on Aug. 17. Tuesday’s event was scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Click here for more information on available medical positions. Interested applicants who are hired do not have to attend the hiring event to qualify for the bonus.

(In the video above, Huff discussed the need for more medical professionals and the recent surge of COVID in the San Antonio area.)