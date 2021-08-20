Trial for woman accused in hit-and-run death of San Antonio surgeon reset for later this year

SAN ANTONIO – The trial of Melissa Peoples was expected to begin Aug. 24, but will be rescheduled for later this year. It was reset due to the current moratorium restricting in-person jury trials.

On Friday, Peoples was in court for an evidentiary hearing as her lawyers were looking to suppress statements she made during the time of her arrest and during her police interrogation.

Peoples is facing an intoxication manslaughter charge in the 2019 death of 58-year-old Dr. Naji Kayruz.

Kayruz was riding his bicycle in the bike lane of an Interstate 10 access road when he was struck and killed.

Peoples was later arrested after the crash at her home.

Five witnesses testified as a part of Friday’s hearing, including the arresting officer who described Peoples as having bloodshot eyes and swaying at the time of her arrest.

“When I opened the vehicle instantly I was met with a strong odor of intoxicants,” SAPD officer Cory Schuler said.

226th District Court Judge Velia Meza will look over all the evidence presented and rule on the motions filed at a later date.

