Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has a deputy doppelgänger in Alabama

(Left) Pictured is Sgt. Eric Fields, of Morgan County Sheriff's Office in Alabama. He's going viral for being Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's doppelganger.

MORGAN COUNTY, Alabama – No, the man in this story’s cover photo is not Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, but don’t worry -- we had to do a double-take too.

A sergeant with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama is capturing the attention of thousands for his unmistakable resemblance to actor and professional wrestler, “The Rock.”

The attention began from a viral video on TikTok, but even the sheriff’s office took notice and acknowledged his popularity on Facebook.

Deputies said a Walmart worker wanted to meet the infamous deputy and he was happy to “swing by” and say hello.

“This gentleman recently ran into Sgt. Mason and informed him he wanted to meet our deputy that people say looks like ‘The Rock.’ Sgt. Mason passed that along and Lieutenant Fields was happy to swing by the Hartselle Walmart to see him,” the sheriff’s office said in part.

Responses poured in on social media, with over 2,100 likes and hundreds of comments.

Some users are dubbing him as Dwayne ‘The Cop’ Johnson, or are comparing him to actor Vin Diesel as well.

According to Alabama news outlet AL.com, Fields, 37, has worked for the sheriff’s office for 17 years and counting. He says the attention he receives from being the actor’s doppelganger has been “a running joke” for several years.

“I go along with it. It’s humorous. It’s flattering. It could be worse people, I guess,” Fields told AL.com.

