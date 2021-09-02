Mostly Cloudy icon
78º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Disturbing tie to San Antonio to be shown during Black History Film Series

Screening, reception Friday evening hosted by SAAACAM

Jessie Degollado, Reporter

Bill Caldera, Photojournalist

Tags: San Antonio, History
‘The 24th' has dramatic, disturbing connection to San Antonio
‘The 24th' has dramatic, disturbing connection to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Released last year, “The 24th” film has a disturbing tie to San Antonio.

The historical drama depicts the 24th Infantry Regiment and what led to 63 of its Buffalo Soldiers being tried and convicted at Fort Sam Houston, a part of which was known as Camp Travis.

Thirteen of them were hanged and immediately buried along Salado Creek, before being re-interred nearly 20 years later at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.

The screening of the film at 8:30 p.m. Friday at the Arneson River Theater will be free and open to the public as part of the Black History Film Series.

Both the screening and the 6 p.m. reception at Re:Rooted 210 Urban Winery in Hemisfair Park are hosted by the San Antonio African-American Community Archive and Museum. The reception with $60 tickets for non-members, $40 for members, is a fundraiser benefitting SAAACAM.

Following the screening, there will be a Q&A with Billy Gordon, the co-founder of the Bexar County Buffalo Soldiers Association, Cedric Thomas Smith, an award-winning writer and director from San Antonio, and Kevin Willmot, the director and co-writer of “The 24th.”

Willmot shared an Academy Award with filmmaker Spike Lee for their 2018 film adaption of “BlacKkKlansman.”

More on KSAT:

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Jessie Degollado has been with KSAT since 1984. She is a general assignments reporter who covers a wide variety of stories. Raised in Laredo and as an anchor/reporter at KRGV in the Rio Grande Valley, Jessie is especially familiar with border and immigration issues. In 2007, Jessie also was inducted into the San Antonio Women's Hall of Fame.

email

Bill Caldera has been at KSAT since 2003. He covers a wide range of stories including breaking news, weather, general assignments and sports.

email